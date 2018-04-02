'Instinct' Producer Responds to Comparisons to 'Bones' Episode

The team behind the new CBS crime series Instinct is facing backlash for an episode that featured some striking similarities to a former episode of the Fox series Bones.

Both episodes were about young Amish people who moved to a big city and in both shows, the teens secretly enjoyed playing piano which is discovered through objects found in their childhood bedrooms.

Michael Rauch, the creator of Instinct, took to Twitter on Monday (April 2) to apologizes to Bones creator Hart Hanson and the fans of the beloved show.

“Yeah, heard about this. Very distressing and 100% unintentional. Looking into it and how to make sure it doesn’t happen again. And of course apologies to Bones (and their fans). Thanks for the heads up. @HartHanson,” he wrote.

Instinct stars Alan Cumming as a former CIA officer who is now working with the NYPD to help solve crimes.