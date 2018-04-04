Top Stories
More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 9:57 am

Mindy Kaling & More Celebrate Tory Burch's New Fragrance, 'Just Like Heaven'

Mindy Kaling & More Celebrate Tory Burch's New Fragrance, 'Just Like Heaven'

Mindy Kaling happily strikes a pose while attending Tory Burch’s Just Like Heaven Fragrance Launch Celebration held at Le Coucou on Tuesday (April 3) in New York City.

The 38-year-old A Wrinkle In Time actress was joined at the intimate event by models Chanel Iman, Jessica Hart and Dilone, fashion journalist Derek Blasberg, special musical guest Jessie Reyez and Tory Burch herself.

“🌷 Trying to usher in spring to NYC with my dress! 🌷,” Mindy captioned with her Instagram post. “At @lecoucou_nyc last night celebrating the launch of my friend @toryburch’s new perfume #justlikeheaven”

FYI: All VIP guests were dressed in Tory Burch.
Just Jared on Facebook
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 01
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 02
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 03
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 04
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 05
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 06
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 07
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 08
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 09
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 10
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 11
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 12
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 13
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 14
mindy kaling more celebrate tory burchs new fragrance just like heaven 15

Credit: Neil Rasmus; Photos: BFA
Posted to: Chanel Iman, Derek Blasberg, Dilone, Jessica Hart, Jessie Reyez, Mindy Kaling, Tory Burch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr