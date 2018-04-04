Mindy Kaling & More Celebrate Tory Burch's New Fragrance, 'Just Like Heaven'

Mindy Kaling happily strikes a pose while attending Tory Burch’s Just Like Heaven Fragrance Launch Celebration held at Le Coucou on Tuesday (April 3) in New York City.

The 38-year-old A Wrinkle In Time actress was joined at the intimate event by models Chanel Iman, Jessica Hart and Dilone, fashion journalist Derek Blasberg, special musical guest Jessie Reyez and Tory Burch herself.

“🌷 Trying to usher in spring to NYC with my dress! 🌷,” Mindy captioned with her Instagram post. “At @lecoucou_nyc last night celebrating the launch of my friend @toryburch’s new perfume #justlikeheaven”

FYI: All VIP guests were dressed in Tory Burch.