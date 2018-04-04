Top Stories
First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex &amp; the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 1:00 pm

Prince Philip Undergoes Successful Hip Replacement Surgery, Is Resting Comfortable

Prince Philip Undergoes Successful Hip Replacement Surgery, Is Resting Comfortable

Prince Philip has successfully undergone hip replacement surgery and is resting in the hospital on Wednesday (April 4).

“The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation. He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage,” the Palace said in a statement (via Reuters). “His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits.”

The palace released a statement yesterday saying that the 96-year-old royal and husband to Queen Elizabeth was being hospitalized and would undergo surgery for his ailing hip.

We hope the Prince gets well soon!
