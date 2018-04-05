Top Stories
Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha &amp; Dr. Luke (Report)

Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha & Dr. Luke (Report)

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 2:15 am

Luann de Lesseps Opens Up About Spending the Night in Jail & Responds to Blackface Allegations

Luann de Lesseps Opens Up About Spending the Night in Jail & Responds to Blackface Allegations

Luann de Lesseps is opening up about her December arrest.

The Real Housewives of New York City star made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night (April 4).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Luann De Lesseps

During her appearance, Luann described her experience of staying the night in jail – and provided a very good tip about remembering phone numbers in times of emergency.

She also spoke out about accusations of blackface after dressing up as Diana Ross for Halloween. She caused controversy, as some felt she darkened her skin with bronzer.

“I didn’t try to do, would ever dream of doing blackface. Ever, ever,” she said. “I’m very sorry to everyone out there if I offended anyone.”

Watch below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Watch What Happens Live
Posted to: Luann de Lesseps

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Channing Tatum is still wearing his wedding ring after split from Jenna Dewan - TMZ
  • Find out which Olympic winner is heading to DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Pauly D dating a Geordie Shore star? - TooFab
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Tupac T-shirt lawsuit has been dropped- Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber reveals how long all of his tattooing took - Just Jared Jr