Luann de Lesseps Opens Up About Spending the Night in Jail & Responds to Blackface Allegations

Luann de Lesseps is opening up about her December arrest.

The Real Housewives of New York City star made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night (April 4).

During her appearance, Luann described her experience of staying the night in jail – and provided a very good tip about remembering phone numbers in times of emergency.

She also spoke out about accusations of blackface after dressing up as Diana Ross for Halloween. She caused controversy, as some felt she darkened her skin with bronzer.

“I didn’t try to do, would ever dream of doing blackface. Ever, ever,” she said. “I’m very sorry to everyone out there if I offended anyone.”

