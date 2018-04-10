Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Hollywood Breakup That Left Her 'Most Disturbed'

Chrissy Teigen is serving up some realness with this tweet about a “celebrity breakup” that left her “disturbed.”

While there have been many celebrity breakups over the past couple of months including Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, and more, none have left Chrissy more upset than Ross Cellino and Stephen Barnes

“the hollywood breakup I am most disturbed by still remains cellino and barnes. the song sucks now. we must reunite them. what can we do,” Chrissy joked.

If you don’t know, Cellino & Barnes are a famous personal injury attorney law firm with very famous commercials that run constantly on East Coast channels.

Fans knew something was up between Ross Cellino and Stephen Barnes when Cellino slapped Barnes with a lawsuit in May of 2017 to break up the firm.