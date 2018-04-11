Yara Shahidi Is One of Marie Claire's Fresh Faces of 2018!

Yara Shahidi is featured in Marie Claire’s 2018 Fresh Faces cover as one of this year’s honorees on the May 2018 issue, on newsstands April 19!

Sophie Turner, Issa Rae, Katherine Langford, and Riley Keough were also honored this year.

Here’s what the 18-year-old Grown-ish star had to share…

On turning 18, voting, and what that means for the future: “Even when you reach voting age, there are so few resources that are non-partisan in which you can develop your own political opinions. My ultimate goal is to turn the passions and interests we have into policy change.”

On being a vocal advocate for diverse representation in the entertainment industry: “I’m in no way trying to be the face of blackness. The goal is to open doors, role by role, and be drowning in a sea of people who look like me, or like someone else, so anyone can see themselves reflected on screen.”

FYI: Yara is wearing Chanel on the cover.