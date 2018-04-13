Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 4:37 pm

Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Are Too Cute Dancing Together - Watch!

Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Are Too Cute Dancing Together - Watch!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are the definition of couple goals!

The In The Zone pop icon posted a super cute video on her Instagram on Friday (April 13) doing some dancing to the sound of India.Arie with her buff, shirtless boyfriend – and some kissing, too.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

“some days you just got to dance! @samasghari” Britney captioned the adorable video.

Britney and Sam attended the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards the night before (April 12), where Britney was honored with the Vanguard Award for being an ally to the LGBTQ community.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Photos: Instagram: @britneyspears
Posted to: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

