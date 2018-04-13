Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Are Too Cute Dancing Together - Watch!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are the definition of couple goals!

The In The Zone pop icon posted a super cute video on her Instagram on Friday (April 13) doing some dancing to the sound of India.Arie with her buff, shirtless boyfriend – and some kissing, too.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

“some days you just got to dance! @samasghari” Britney captioned the adorable video.

Britney and Sam attended the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards the night before (April 12), where Britney was honored with the Vanguard Award for being an ally to the LGBTQ community.