Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner is speaking out as the first Kardashian-Jenner sister to publicly offer her congratulations to new mom Khloe Kardashian!

The 20-year-old reality star, who just became a mother two months ago, took to her Snapchat account to send love to her older sister.

Kylie used a custom filter over a video of the road to congratulate her sister. “Kongrats, Khloe! It’s a girl!” the filter read.

Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed a baby girl on Thursday (April 12) in Cleveland, where he plays for the Cavaliers.

Kylie also posted a bunch of selfie videos of her and best friend Jordyn Woods. Check out some screencaps in the gallery.