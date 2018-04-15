Top Stories
John Cena & Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 9:47 pm

John Cena & Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Announce Split After 6 Years

John Cena & Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Announce Split After 6 Years

John Cena and Nikki Bella are breaking up.

The couple confirmed the surprising news on Sunday (April 15) to Us Weekly.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,” the couple said in a statement.

The two were first engaged almost exactly a year ago at Wrestlemania 33, and have dated for six years since 2012.

The two just recently hit the red carpet premiere of John‘s movie Blockers a few weeks ago.
  • Jenni

    wasnt expecting that

  • Buffy

    I can’t say I’m surprised. They’ve lasted longer than what I thought they would especially with how they got together.