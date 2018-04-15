Maren Morris & New Husband Ryan Hurd Couple Up at ACM Awards 2018!

Maren Morris walks the red carpet with her husband Ryan Hurd at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old country singer tied the knot with Ryan just a few weeks ago during a romantic ceremony in Nashville.

Maren is performing her song “Rich” during the show and she is nominated for three awards – Female Vocalist of the Year and two nods in the Vocal Event of the Year category. She is up for “Craving You” with Thomas Rhett and “Dear Hate” with Vince Gill.