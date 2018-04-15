Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 6:53 pm

Maren Morris & New Husband Ryan Hurd Couple Up at ACM Awards 2018!

Maren Morris walks the red carpet with her husband Ryan Hurd at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old country singer tied the knot with Ryan just a few weeks ago during a romantic ceremony in Nashville.

Maren is performing her song “Rich” during the show and she is nominated for three awards – Female Vocalist of the Year and two nods in the Vocal Event of the Year category. She is up for “Craving You” with Thomas Rhett and “Dear Hate” with Vince Gill.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 ACM Awards, ACM Awards, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurt

