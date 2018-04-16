Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena & Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Carrie Underwood Shines in Second Outfit at ACM Awards 2018

Carrie Underwood brought two outfits to wear at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old singer hit the stage to perform her song “Cry Pretty” and she later changed into a different dress when her nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year was read.

Carrie made her first public appearance at the event since she was injured in a fall at her home, which left her with 40 stitches in her face. It looks like she has made a full recovery!

At the show, Carrie picked up the award for Vocal Event of the Year for “The Fighter.”
