Millie Bobby Brown Starts Filming 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Millie Bobby Brown has officially started production on season three of Netflix’s Stranger Things!

The 14-year-old actress was spotted arriving on location ahead of a busy day on Thursday (April 26) in Canton, Ga.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown

Millie, aka Eleven, was joined by her co-star Sadie Sink, who portrays Max Mayfield, as well as The Duffer Brothers, creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

The eight-episode third season does not yet have an official premiere date. Keep checking back with Just Jared for more updates.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video of the cast beginning production below!



Stranger Things 3 | Now In Production | Netflix