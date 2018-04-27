Millie Bobby Brown Starts Filming 'Stranger Things' Season 3!
Millie Bobby Brown has officially started production on season three of Netflix’s Stranger Things!
The 14-year-old actress was spotted arriving on location ahead of a busy day on Thursday (April 26) in Canton, Ga.
Millie, aka Eleven, was joined by her co-star Sadie Sink, who portrays Max Mayfield, as well as The Duffer Brothers, creators Matt and Ross Duffer.
The eight-episode third season does not yet have an official premiere date. Keep checking back with Just Jared for more updates.
Watch a behind-the-scenes video of the cast beginning production below!
Stranger Things 3 | Now In Production | Netflix