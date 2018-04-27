Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 2:28 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Starts Filming 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Millie Bobby Brown Starts Filming 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Millie Bobby Brown has officially started production on season three of Netflix’s Stranger Things!

The 14-year-old actress was spotted arriving on location ahead of a busy day on Thursday (April 26) in Canton, Ga.

Millie, aka Eleven, was joined by her co-star Sadie Sink, who portrays Max Mayfield, as well as The Duffer Brothers, creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

The eight-episode third season does not yet have an official premiere date. Keep checking back with Just Jared for more updates.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video of the cast beginning production below!


Stranger Things 3 | Now In Production | Netflix
