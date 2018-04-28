Jennifer Aniston Keeps a Low Profile in NYC

Jennifer Aniston chats on the phone as she does some shopping with Jason Bateman‘s wife Amanda Anka on Friday afternoon (April 28) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actress kept a low profile in sunglasses, a black jacket, and a tan scarf as she stepped out for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston

Later that day, Jen was spotted stepping off of her private jet as she arrived back in Los Angeles.

Last weekend, Jen celebrated Jimmy Kimmel‘s son Billy‘s first birthday alongside ex husband Justin Theroux.