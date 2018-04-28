Top Stories
Lea Michele is Engaged to Zandy Reich - See Her Massive Ring!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Bikini Body in the Bahamas!

Sat, 28 April 2018 at 8:01 pm

Jennifer Aniston Keeps a Low Profile in NYC

Jennifer Aniston chats on the phone as she does some shopping with Jason Bateman‘s wife Amanda Anka on Friday afternoon (April 28) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actress kept a low profile in sunglasses, a black jacket, and a tan scarf as she stepped out for the day.

Later that day, Jen was spotted stepping off of her private jet as she arrived back in Los Angeles.

Last weekend, Jen celebrated Jimmy Kimmel‘s son Billy‘s first birthday alongside ex husband Justin Theroux.
