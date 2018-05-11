Top Stories
Fri, 11 May 2018 at 2:53 pm

Bella Hadid & Cheryl Cole Stun at 'Ash Is Purest White' Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Bella Hadid and Cheryl Cole step out for the screening of Ash Is Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv) at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival!

The 21-year-old model and the 34-year-old singer hit the red carpet at the event held at Palais des Festivals on Friday (May 11) in Cannes, France.

Bella donned a strapless pink gown with a train, completing her look with matching lipstick and silver jewelry.

Cheryl opted for a sheer white sleeveless dress with fun details, adding sparkling silver accessories and red lipstick.

Ash Is Purest White is a 2018 Chinese drama film directed by Jia Zhangke.

ICYMI, see photos of Bella and her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd kissing during the festival the night before.

FYI: Cheryl is wearing Zuhair Murad with De Beers jewelry.

35+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid and Cheryl Cole at the event…

