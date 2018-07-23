Top Stories
Mon, 23 July 2018 at 11:28 am

Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin Reveal Sex of Their Baby

Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin Reveal Sex of Their Baby

Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin are pregnant with their second child – and it’s a boy!

“I was convinced it was a girl. Like, absolutely convinced with how sick I’ve been and the cravings I’ve had,” Jana, 34, told Us Weekly. “I was like, ‘OK, I’m definitely having another girl.’ And I kind of secretly wanted a girl because I never had a sister, so I always wanted to know what that was like.”

Jana added, “[Mike] wants to raise his little boy [with] respect and kind of do the things that he wishes he would have done. He’s gonna be such a good dad to a boy. It’s gonna be challenging because in this day and age for boys, you don’t want to be too hard on them, but you still want them to know it’s OK to show emotion and to kind of have that mix.”

Their two-year-old daughter, Jolie, is also excited.

“Now that my belly popped, she’s finally getting it. Like, there’s a baby in my belly, and I’m like, ‘It’s your brother!’ And she’s like, ‘Yay!’ … I can tell that she is very excited for the boy,’” she added.

Congrats!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin, Pregnant Celebrities

