Chloe Moretz Lied to Martin Scorsese to Get 'Hugo' Role

Chloe Moretz had to tell a little white lie to land her role in Hugo!

The 21-year-old actress stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (August 2) to promote her new movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post, which hits theaters today.

“I lied to a pretty heavy hitter,” she told host Stephen Colbert. “I lied to Martin Scorsese for Hugo. In Hugo, I’m supposed to have a British accent and be British. So, I went in there just ready for it, and I lied.”

“I hadn’t done a British accent before, but I always enjoyed accents, so I played around with it with my brother,” she continued. “We always, like, pretended to be British, but I have a solid ear, so I’m OK with faking it.”

“I go into the audition – and I’d done a couple smaller auditions, and the casting director knew I wasn’t British, but she knew that I was willing to lie, and she liked me. She was like, ‘Lie to Marty, and work.’ I was like, ‘OK.’”

Watch below to find out what Chloe said during her audition, and to find out when Martin finally realized she was lying!



Chloë Grace Moretz Lied To Scorsese To Get ‘Hugo’