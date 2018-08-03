Mandy Moore Shares Throwback Pic From 'This Is Us' Day One

Mandy Moore is taking it way back to the very first day of filming for This Is Us!

The 34-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday (August 3) to bring fans down memory lane.

“Day 1 of the ‘Untitled Dan Fogelman Project’ that eventually became #ThisIsUs. #fbf,” she captioned it.

The mirror snap (below) shows Mandy standing inside what appears to be her trailer while wearing her prosthetic pregnant belly.

Season three of This Is Us will premiere on September 25. In the meantime, be sure to check out Mandy‘s new movie The Darkest Minds, which hits theaters today!

