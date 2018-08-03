Top Stories
Hayden Panettiere Goes Barefoot After Dinner With a Mystery Man!

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 6:19 pm

Mandy Moore Shares Throwback Pic From 'This Is Us' Day One

Mandy Moore Shares Throwback Pic From 'This Is Us' Day One

Mandy Moore is taking it way back to the very first day of filming for This Is Us!

The 34-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday (August 3) to bring fans down memory lane.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mandy Moore

“Day 1 of the ‘Untitled Dan Fogelman Project’ that eventually became #ThisIsUs. #fbf,” she captioned it.

The mirror snap (below) shows Mandy standing inside what appears to be her trailer while wearing her prosthetic pregnant belly.

Season three of This Is Us will premiere on September 25. In the meantime, be sure to check out Mandy‘s new movie The Darkest Minds, which hits theaters today!

READ MORE: Mandy Moore Reveals She Knows the End to ‘This Is Us’

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
