Idina Menzel & Audra McDonald Talk First Stage Shows & Dream Roles (Video)

Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald, Janet McTeer, Allison Janney, and Judith Light are opening up to T Magazine for a new feature!

The five actresses are known not just for the stage, but also for the screen.

In a new video, the ladies opened up about their first stage shows and also their dream roles. Idina said that Rent was the first professional show she ever did and Audra has a dream of playing the title role in Sweeney Todd, even though it’s a male character. Allison hopes an original role will be written for her!