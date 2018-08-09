Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea &amp; DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 7:29 pm

Idina Menzel & Audra McDonald Talk First Stage Shows & Dream Roles (Video)

Idina Menzel & Audra McDonald Talk First Stage Shows & Dream Roles (Video)

Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald, Janet McTeer, Allison Janney, and Judith Light are opening up to T Magazine for a new feature!

The five actresses are known not just for the stage, but also for the screen.

In a new video, the ladies opened up about their first stage shows and also their dream roles. Idina said that Rent was the first professional show she ever did and Audra has a dream of playing the title role in Sweeney Todd, even though it’s a male character. Allison hopes an original role will be written for her!
Just Jared on Facebook
idina menzel audra mcdonald t feature 01
idina menzel audra mcdonald t feature 02
idina menzel audra mcdonald t feature 03

Photos: David Hilliard
Posted to: Allison Janney, Audra McDonald, Broadway, Idina Menzel, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr