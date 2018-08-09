Lindsay Lohan Says Women Who Speak Out About #MeToo 'Look Weak'

Lindsay Lohan was asked about the #MeToo movement, and her comments are sparking controversy.

“I don’t really have anything to say,” the 32-year-old actress said during an interview with The Times. “I can’t speak on something I didn’t live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways. If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report.”

Lindsay then added, “I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.”