Sat, 01 September 2018 at 3:30 pm

'Suspiria' Cast Attends Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Premiere

'Suspiria' Cast Attends Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Premiere

Tilda Swinton, Chloe Moretz, and Dakota Johnson walk the red carpet at the Suspiria premiere held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Saturday (September 1) at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

The ladies were joined by co-stars Mia Goth, Jessica Harper, Alek Wek, and Fabrizia Sacchi, as well as director Luca Guadagnino and composer Thom Yorke.

Earlier in the day, the stars attended a photo call together to promote the horror film. The movie will hit theaters on November 2.

FYI: Tilda is wearing a Delfina Delettrez bracelet. Chloe is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Dakota is wearing a Dior Couture dress. Mia is wearing a Givenchy Couture dress.

50+ pictures inside from the Suspiria premiere…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Alek Wek, Chloe Moretz, Dakota Johnson, Fabrizia Sacchi, jessica harper, Luca Guadagnino, Mia Goth, Thom Yorke, Tilda Swinton

  • Itsumi

    Chloe has the worst fashion sense ever.