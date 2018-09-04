Penn Badgley Looks So Handsome Promoting His New Show in NYC

Penn Badgley looks dapper as he steps out for a morning interview on Tuesday (September 4) in New York City.

The 31-year-old kept things cool in a gray suit and white dress shirt as he stepped out to promote his upcoming Lifetime series You.

The morning before, Penn flashed a smile in a light purple dress shirt as he left the Good Morning America studios after his interview.

While he was on GMA, Penn talked about how he prepared for his dark and twisted character.

“I listen to Michael Jackson and Prince to prepare for any and everything,” Penn said. “But I think some of our greatest pop songs are talking about a love that is maniacal and kind of obsessed.”



You premieres on Lifetime on September 9 – and it’s already been renewed for a second season!