David Hasselhoff & Wife Hayley Roberts Visit Disneyland for Her Birthday!

David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts celebrate her birthday at Disneyland!

The 66-year-old former Baywatch star and his wife snapped some pics with Mickey Mouse on Wednesday (September 19) during Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

The newlyweds spent the day enjoying Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks.

David and Hayley tied the knot back in July in Italy.

Hayley met David after approaching him for an autograph in 2011, when he asked for her phone number. They got engaged in 2016 after five years of dating.

Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort takes place through October 31.