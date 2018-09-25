Top Stories
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 2:35 pm

Darren Criss & Matthew Morrison Reunite at TodayTix Live 5-Year Anniversary!

Matthew Morrison and Darren Criss reunite backstage at the TodayTix Live 5-Year Anniversary Celebration to benefit Dramatists Guild Foundation on Monday evening (September 24) in Brooklyn, New York.

The one-night-only concert brought together the elements that have helped bring TodayTix to its five-year anniversary — the artists, the performances and the audiences.

Darren performed an acoustic version of Carole King and Gerry Goffin‘s “One Fine Day” on the guitar before bringing Matthew to stage for a little song and dance with “Singin’ in the Rain” and U2‘s “Beautiful Day,” and a Beatles mash-up of “Let It Be” and “Hey Jude.”

The evening also featured performances by Tony Nominees Ariana DeBose and Ethan Slater, as well as Lesli Margherita, Erich Bergen and Krysta Rodriguez.
Photos: Jenny Anderson
