'Black Panther' Stars Are Elle's Women in Hollywood Honorees!

The women of Black Panther – Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira – are being honored as Elle‘s Women in Hollywood honorees on the cover of the November 2018 issue!

Here’s what the actresses had to share with the mag…



Angela, on the impact of Black Panther: “We all felt the anticipation but had no idea how it would mushroom, or that it would be so global and smash whatever preconceived notions we’ve heard for decades—that stories like this about these people won’t travel as well or won’t generate financially on such a huge scale.”

Lupita, on relating to her character, Nakia: “Nakia was a departure from the character you see in the comic books. She is an independent woman and a bit of a rebel but also a loyalist to her country. I am also someone who depends on my family and friends and feels a connection to my people, and maybe has a sense of responsibility to make them proud. So I really related to that balancing act within oneself.”

Danai, on Wakanda as a society: “[It] was celebratory of everyone equally [regardless of gender]. You see that in my character. She’s able to excel.”

For more from the stars, visit Elle.com. Other Women in Hollywood honorees include Lady Gaga, Sarah Paulson, Shonda Rhimes, Mia Farrow, Keira Knightley, Yara Shahidi, and Charlize Theron.