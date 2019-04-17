Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 7:17 pm

Ryan Murphy Is Bringing 'The Boys in the Band' to Netflix!

Ryan Murphy is taking The Boys In The Band to Netflix!

The American Horror Story creator revealed the news on his Instagram on Wednesday (April 17).

“The Broadway cast of Boys was so important to me, and as equally groundbreaking as Mart Crowley’s seminal work. Everyone in the cast was out and proud…and feeling so blessed to mark the 50th anniversary of Mart’s landmark play. The entire Broadway cast will reprise their roles in the film.”

The cast includes Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells and Matt Bomer.

The Boys in the Band follows a group of gay male friends who convene in an Upper East Side apartment for a birthday party in 1968. The relationships and conflicts reveal themselves throughout the evening, and the script uses various characters to explore self-loathing and the internal struggles unique to gay men.

The movie is set to hit Netflix in 2020.
