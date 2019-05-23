Olivia Wilde Promotes 'Booksmart' with Beanie Feldstein & Kaitlyn Dever in NYC!

Beanie Feldstein, Olivia Wilde and Kaitlyn Dever are all smiles as they strike a pose together backstage at The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival held at Spring Studios on Wednesday (May 22) in New York City.

The three ladies than sat down for a special Q&A where they discussed their brand new film Booksmart, which hits theaters on Friday, May 24.

Booksmart follows two overachieving high school seniors on the eve of their graduation who realize that they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.

That same evening, Beanie made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the film, while Kaitlyn stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to mark her first late-night appearance.



FYI: Olivia is wearing an Etro dress.

