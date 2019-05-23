Top Stories
Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 1:19 pm

Olivia Wilde Promotes 'Booksmart' with Beanie Feldstein & Kaitlyn Dever in NYC!

Olivia Wilde Promotes 'Booksmart' with Beanie Feldstein & Kaitlyn Dever in NYC!

Beanie Feldstein, Olivia Wilde and Kaitlyn Dever are all smiles as they strike a pose together backstage at The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival held at Spring Studios on Wednesday (May 22) in New York City.

The three ladies than sat down for a special Q&A where they discussed their brand new film Booksmart, which hits theaters on Friday, May 24.

Booksmart follows two overachieving high school seniors on the eve of their graduation who realize that they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.

That same evening, Beanie made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the film, while Kaitlyn stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to mark her first late-night appearance.


Beanie Feldstein Reveals How Jonah Hill Pranked Her When They Were Kids

FYI: Olivia is wearing an Etro dress.

Click inside to watch Kaitlyn Dever’s appearance on The Late Show…


Kaitlyn Dever Met Kristin Wiig And Blanked
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 01
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 02
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 03
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 04
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 05
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 06
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 07
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 08
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 09
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 10
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 11
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 12
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 13
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 14
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 15
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 16
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 17
olivia wilde promotes booksmart with beanie feldstein kaitlyn dever in nyc 18

Credit: Nicholas Hunt, Lloyd Bishop / NBC; Photos: Getty, CBS / Scott Kowalchyk
Posted to: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Wilde

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr