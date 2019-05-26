Top Stories
Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

YouTuber Logan Paul Slaps a Man Unconscious &amp; Pulls Out of Slapping Competition - Watch

YouTuber Logan Paul Slaps a Man Unconscious & Pulls Out of Slapping Competition - Watch

Princess Diana Fatal Crash-Themed Ride Opens at Amusement Park

Princess Diana Fatal Crash-Themed Ride Opens at Amusement Park

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Sun, 26 May 2019 at 1:57 pm

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

Blake Lively is showing off her growing baby bump!

The 31-year-old pregnant A Simple Favor actress was spotted making her way out for the day on Sunday (May 26) in Boston, Mass.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

Blake is in Boston because her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is currently filming his action-comedy Free Guy, about a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually a player inside a video game.

Blake first debuted her hump on the red carpet of Detective Pikachu earlier this month in New York City. The couple already has two children together: James, 4, and Inez, 2.
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively baby bump boston may 2019 01
blake lively baby bump boston may 2019 02
blake lively baby bump boston may 2019 03
blake lively baby bump boston may 2019 04
blake lively baby bump boston may 2019 05
blake lively baby bump boston may 2019 06
blake lively baby bump boston may 2019 07
blake lively baby bump boston may 2019 08
blake lively baby bump boston may 2019 09
blake lively baby bump boston may 2019 10
blake lively baby bump boston may 2019 11

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Blake Lively, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is living her best life on a yacht in Monaco - TMZ
  • Find out who Sam Smith went on a hike with - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY's Dorinda Medley reacts to Countess Luann violating his probation - TooFab
  • Dove Cameron is teasing new music - Just Jared Jr