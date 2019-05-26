Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Boston

Blake Lively is showing off her growing baby bump!

The 31-year-old pregnant A Simple Favor actress was spotted making her way out for the day on Sunday (May 26) in Boston, Mass.

Blake is in Boston because her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is currently filming his action-comedy Free Guy, about a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually a player inside a video game.

Blake first debuted her hump on the red carpet of Detective Pikachu earlier this month in New York City. The couple already has two children together: James, 4, and Inez, 2.