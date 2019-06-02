Top Stories
Sun, 02 June 2019 at 3:22 pm

Ally Brooke Surprises Wango Tango With Tyga Performance

Ally Brooke brings out special guest Tyga during her set at the 2019 Wango Tango concert on Saturday (June 1) in Carson, Calif.

The duo performed their song “Low Key” for the crowd.

Fletcher, Zedd, and KPOP group Tomorrow X Together also took the stage for performances that night.

Also in attendance were American Idol winners Laine Hardy and Jordin Sparks, Asher Angel, Madison Beer, Jake Miller, Bachelor Nation‘s Colton Underwood with Cassie Randolph, Wells Adams, and Dean Unglert, Roselyn Sanchez, The HillsStephanie Pratt, KIIS FM host Ryan Seacrest, grown-ish stars Trevor Jackson and Francia Raisa, Jana Kramer with husband Mike Caussin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Good Trouble‘s Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, and Emma Hunton.

35+ photos inside from 2019 Wango Tango
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 01
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 02
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 03
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 04
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 05
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 06
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 07
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 08
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 09
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 10
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 11
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 12
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 13
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 14
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 15
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 17
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 18
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 19
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 20
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 21
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 22
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 23
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 24
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 25
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 26
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 27
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 28
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 29
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 30
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 31
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 32
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 33
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 34
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 35
ally brooke surprises wango tango with tyga performance 36

Photos: Getty
