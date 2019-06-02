Ally Brooke Surprises Wango Tango With Tyga Performance

Ally Brooke brings out special guest Tyga during her set at the 2019 Wango Tango concert on Saturday (June 1) in Carson, Calif.

The duo performed their song “Low Key” for the crowd.

Fletcher, Zedd, and KPOP group Tomorrow X Together also took the stage for performances that night.

Also in attendance were American Idol winners Laine Hardy and Jordin Sparks, Asher Angel, Madison Beer, Jake Miller, Bachelor Nation‘s Colton Underwood with Cassie Randolph, Wells Adams, and Dean Unglert, Roselyn Sanchez, The Hills‘ Stephanie Pratt, KIIS FM host Ryan Seacrest, grown-ish stars Trevor Jackson and Francia Raisa, Jana Kramer with husband Mike Caussin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Good Trouble‘s Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, and Emma Hunton.

