Tue, 04 June 2019 at 10:40 am

Jamie Foxx, Laura Dern & Chadwick Boseman Support 'The Black Godfather' Premiere!

Jamie Foxx keeps it cool as he hits the carpet at the premiere of Netflix’s new documentary The Black Godfather held at Paramount Theater on the Paramount Studios lot on Monday (June 3) in Hollywood.

The 51-year-old actor was joined at the event by Chadwick Boseman, Laura Dern, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney, Cedric the Entertainer, Queen Latifah, Vince Vaughn, Quincy Jones, Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh, and producer Nicole Avant.

Who is the Black Godfather? Witness the exceptional and unlikely rise of Clarence Avant, a music executive who influenced legends such as Bill Withers, Snoop Dogg, Quincy Jones, Muhammad Ali, Hank Aaron, Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and so many more.

The Black Godfather premieres June 7th, in select theaters and on Netflix – Watch the trailer!


The Black Godfather | Trailer | Netflix
