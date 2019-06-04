K-Pop Star Sunmi Goes Viral After Declaring Herself 'LGBT' During Concert

Sunmi is sharing her love for the LGBT community – and possibly even coming out.

The 27-year-old Wonder Girls member-turned-solo star surprised fans around the globe during a concert stop on her Warning World Tour on Tuesday (June 4) in Amsterdam.

During the show, Sunmi was speaking to the crowd about herself: “I have many different sides of me…dorky…and LGBT,” she said in English, which led to the crowd erupting in loud cheers.

Although it’s not yet clear whether Sunmi actually meant she identified as a member of the community or simply as an ally, her name immediately began to trend worldwide with messages of support on social media.

