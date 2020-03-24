Taylor Swift's Publicist Reacts to Kim Kardashian Saying the Singer 'Lied Through Her Publicist'

Tree Paine, who has been Taylor Swift‘s publicist for years, is speaking out in response to Kim Kardashian saying that the singer “lied through her publicist.”

Over the weekend, the 2016 phone call between Taylor and Kanye West, in which he asked her to launch his song “Famous,” was leaked online in its entirety. In the past, we had only seen short clips that were released by Kim.

When the song was released, Taylor was upset that Kanye called her a “b-tch” and after it was reported that the rapper got her approval for the lyrics, Tree released a statement denying that the phone call was to get her approval. Months later when the feud was reignited, Kim posted clips of the phone call online.

In her statement released on Monday night (March 23), Kim said, “To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘b-tch’ was used without her permission.”

Tree spoke out soon after and reshared her original statement with the following message: “I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂 😂 😂.”

