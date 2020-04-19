Jeffree Star Reveals Why His New Palette Is Canceled - Watch! (Video)

Jeffree Star is celebrating some new releases – and revealing why his next palette is canceled.

The 34-year-old YouTuber and Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner revealed a series of updates in a new video on Sunday (April 19).

In the video, Jeffree revealed that he has a 4/20-themed collection launching on Monday (April 20), including cannabis-shaped mirrors and apparel. He also revealed he will be giving $2,500 to 10 people and $5,000 to two people via Cash App amid the global health crisis.

He also talked about his brand’s current status.

“I had a huge launch planned for April 24. And no, it was not marijuana-related. It was a whole different vibe,” he explained.

“It was just not the right timing…for a really big collection, it just doesn’t feel right. And, side note, if I wanted to, I couldn’t even put it out with the manufacturing side.”

“A lot of my factories are in America, and some are in Italy…some of the stuff for the next collection has not even been made yet because of the delays,” he revealed.

“Hopefully middle of May I can put it out, end of May, I’m not really sure what is going to happen…all of our launches are delayed.”

He also spoke about his restock with Shane Dawson amid their success with the Conspiracy palette.

