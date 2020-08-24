Taron Egerton Weighs In on Rumors That He's the Next Wolverine

Golden Globe winning actor Taron Egerton has long been rumored to be taking over the role of Wolverine from Hugh Jackman, who played the role in the X-Men films for years.

However, the 30-year-old actor is now issuing a statement that this rumor is simply a rumor and it’s “just fan stuff.”

“That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering. I love Marvel, but it’s just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumors,” Taron told GQ Hype.

