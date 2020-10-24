Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Grabs Dinner with Her Husband Roland Mary in Berlin

Brad Pitt‘s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is enjoying a night out in Berlin.

The 27-year-old model and her husband Roland Mary were joined by a few friends as they grabbed dinner at the Borchardt restaurant – which the 68-year-old businessman owns – on Friday night (October 23) in Berlin, Germany.

In the pics obtained by The Daily Mail, Nicole looked cool in a black leather jacket while Roland sported a navy sweater and a face mask as they left the restaurant.

If you didn’t know, Nicole and Roland have been married for eight years and share a seven year old son. According to reports, the two have an “open marriage” and Roland isn’t jealous that Nicole is dating Brad.

Nicole and Brad have been seeing each other for about a year after reportedly meeting at one of Roland‘s restaurants.

Last month, Nicole responded to a question that was asked about Brad Pitt‘s ex, Angelina Jolie. Find out how she reacted.