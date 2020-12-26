Top Stories
&quot;This Is Us&quot; Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

"This Is Us" Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Sat, 26 December 2020 at 7:13 pm

Joey King & Boyfriend Steven Piet Pose for Adorable Christmas Photos!

Joey King & Boyfriend Steven Piet Pose for Adorable Christmas Photos!

Joey King and Steven Piet are the cutest couple in these new photos from their Christmas celebrations!

The 21-year-old Emmy-nominated actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram taken in front of three on Christmas day. Joining the couple on the holiday were her sister Hunter and mom Jamie.

Joey and Steven have been dating since early 2019 after meeting on the set of The Act. She starred in the Hulu series as Gypsy Rose Blanchard while Steven directed two episodes and served as a co-executive producer.

Steven most recently directed several episodes of the USA series Briarpatch, which aired earlier this year.

Joey is currently working on the upcoming action thriller Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt and a star-studded cast that just keeps getting bigger.

Click inside to see more photos of the cute couple on Christmas…

See a few more photos below and check out the rest in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
joey king steven piet christmas photos 01
joey king steven piet christmas photos 02
joey king steven piet christmas photos 03
joey king steven piet christmas photos 04
joey king steven piet christmas photos 05
joey king steven piet christmas photos 06

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2020 christmas, Christmas, Hunter King, Joey King, Steven Piet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Khloe Kardashian's new bling has a lot of people talking - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld celebrates the 10-year anniversary of her breakout movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Kourtney Kardashian photoshopped into this pic? - TooFab
  • Lilly Singh is dishing on season two of her talk show - Just Jared Jr