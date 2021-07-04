Here's the Truth About Taylor Swift & Adele's Rumored Collab

There’s a big rumor going on about Taylor Swift and Adele!

Over the past few days, social media has been freaking out after a rumor started swirling that the two powerhouse entertainers have a new collab in the works.

Per the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC), Taylor and Adele allegedly registered a song together, titled “Broken Hearts.” The organization also lists “Adele Laurie Blue Adkins” and “Taylor Alison Swift” in the credits.

After fans caught wind of this, they believed that Taylor and Adele have a new song coming out soon.

However, a source dismissed the rumors.

The source told E! News that “there is no truth” to the reported collab.

Even though an Adele and Taylor collab isn’t happen (right now at least), Taylor just released a new song with frequent collaborators Big Red Machine. Listen to it here!