Paris Hilton & Fiance Carter Reum Hold Hands on Date Night!

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are enjoying a night out!

The DJ/businesswoman and her fiance, also a businessman, held hands as they left Nobu restaurant after dinner on Saturday night (July 3) in Malibu, Calif.

For their dinner date, Paris looked super pretty in a baby blue dress paired with black heels while Carter sported a dark green T-shirt and black jeans.

The couple’s outing comes several days after they celebrated 19 months together!

“This past month has been a wild journey traveling around the world. 💞 I’m so grateful that I found a lifelong partner that I can go on new adventures and pursue new opportunities with. 🌍🐘” Paris wrote on Instagram along with a photo of she and Carter during a trip to Africa.

“Not only do you allow me to be 100% me all the time, but you pick me up when I’m down and raise me up even higher when I’m up,” Paris continued. “Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. 😘🥰 You are my other half and I love you for it. ✨👸🏼🤴🏻✨💖 Happy 19th month anniversary to my best friend and love of my life! #Soulmate ❤️#TwinFlame 🔥🔥”

