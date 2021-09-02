Top Stories
Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Thu, 02 September 2021 at 9:26 pm

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Ed Westwick‘s relationship with his girlfriend of two years, Tamara Francesconi, has ended.

The 34-year-old Gossip Girl actor and the 24-year-old influencer reportedly called it quits this week.

The Daily Mail reports that it was Tamara who called off the relationship.

Click inside to learn more about the breakup…

A source told E! News that it was “rumors of infidelity” that led Tamara to break up with Ed and that she’s now focused on “living a happy life.”

For those who don’t know, Tamara is a London-based influencer who recently had a collaboration with the fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

In an interview with the brand’s podcast, Tamara admitted to being the “biggest Gossip Girl fan known to man.”

“I watched it religiously twice a year. I swear to god I actually manifested him in my life,” she said.

See why Gossip Girl fans were upset with Ed last year.

Just Jared on Facebook
ed westwick splits from girlfriend tamara francesconi 01
ed westwick splits from girlfriend tamara francesconi 02
ed westwick splits from girlfriend tamara francesconi 03
ed westwick splits from girlfriend tamara francesconi 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ed Westwick, Split, Tamara Francesconi

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr