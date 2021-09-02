Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened
Ed Westwick‘s relationship with his girlfriend of two years, Tamara Francesconi, has ended.
The 34-year-old Gossip Girl actor and the 24-year-old influencer reportedly called it quits this week.
The Daily Mail reports that it was Tamara who called off the relationship.
A source told E! News that it was “rumors of infidelity” that led Tamara to break up with Ed and that she’s now focused on “living a happy life.”
For those who don’t know, Tamara is a London-based influencer who recently had a collaboration with the fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.
In an interview with the brand’s podcast, Tamara admitted to being the “biggest Gossip Girl fan known to man.”
“I watched it religiously twice a year. I swear to god I actually manifested him in my life,” she said.
