Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Thu, 02 September 2021 at 11:49 pm

Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe Star in 'Belfast' - Watch the New Trailer!

The trailer for the upcoming movie Belfast has been revealed!

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Ciaran Hinds star in the new film, written and directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Belfast is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. Newcomer Jude Hill is playing the young boy who is inspired by Branagh.

Click inside to watch the trailer…

The film was announced back in September 2020 and then it was acquired by Focus Features back in December 2020. The studio will be releasing the film in theaters on November 12, 2021.

Have you seen the super exciting news that Caitriona recently revealed about her personal life?!

Make sure to check out the trailer below.
Photos: Universal Pictures
