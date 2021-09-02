Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe Star in 'Belfast' - Watch the New Trailer!

The trailer for the upcoming movie Belfast has been revealed!

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Ciaran Hinds star in the new film, written and directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Belfast is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. Newcomer Jude Hill is playing the young boy who is inspired by Branagh.

The film was announced back in September 2020 and then it was acquired by Focus Features back in December 2020. The studio will be releasing the film in theaters on November 12, 2021.

