Fri, 03 September 2021 at 12:56 am

Here's Why Britney Spears Is Talking About Bella Thorne on Instagram!

Here's Why Britney Spears Is Talking About Bella Thorne on Instagram!

Britney Spears talked about Bella Thorne in one of the latest Instagram captions!

The 39-year-old singer shared a series of photos that were seemingly self-shot at home. She noted that when she took the photos, she thought she looked like Bella.

Click inside to find out what she said and to see the photos…

“Remember that time when I thought I looked like Bella Thorne and then the the time when when I was a green snake 🐍 ??? Well … here’s a photo dump from then !!!!” Britney captioned the post, which you can see below.

It’s not clear if Bella has seen the post yet and she has not publicly commented about it as of this time.

Find out the latest details in the altercation that allegedly happened between Britney and a housekeeper.
