Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Releases Sultry New Song 'Smokin Out The Window' - Watch the Video!

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s group Silk Sonic has a new single out!

Silk Sonic just released their latest single – titled “Smokin’ Out The Window” – and the music video to go along with it.

“This bitch got me payin’ her rent, payin’ for trips / Diamonds on her neck, diamonds on her wrist / And here I am all alone (All alone)” Bruno and Anderson sing together. “I’m so cold, I’m so cold / You got me out here.”

“Smokin’ Out The Window” is the latest single off of Silk Sonic‘s debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, will be released next week on Friday, November 12.

You can pre-order Silk Sonic‘s upcoming album off of iTunes here – watch the “Smokin’ Out The Window” music video now!

