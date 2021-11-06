SZA Reacts to Incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert That Left 8 People Dead

SZA is reacting to the tragedy that took place at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld concert.

On Saturday (November 6), the 31-year-old singer took to social media to send her love to the family of the victims that were killed in the “mass-casualty incident” that took place at the concert the night before.

“Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives,” SZA wrote on Twitter.

SZA was one of the entertainers that performed at Astroworld hours before the incident occurred.

It was confirmed that eight people had died and hundreds were injured after the audience surged towards the stage while Travis was performing, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic.

