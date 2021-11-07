Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Criticism for Looking Older in 'And Just Like That': 'What Am I Going to Do About It? Disappear?'

Sarah Jessica Parker is speaking out.

The 56-year-old actress, who will reprise her Sex & The City role as Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That star got candid in an interview with Vogue.

On increasing the diversity of the show with And Just Like That: “In no way were we interested in tokenism. You can’t bring people on the show and not let the camera be with them! These characters are all gifts to us.”

On the absence of Samantha: “We have some new people, and we have some people who aren’t back anymore.”

On aging in the series: “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man. ‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people! Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

On the loss of friends Willie Garson and George Malkemus, her partner on her shoe line: “All I can say right now is that it’s as if a scoop has been taken out of me this week, and I don’t expect it to be filled. In time, my body will grow accustomed to this new architecture, but now I feel truly blue. It’s such a loss, and I think about how I’ll miss the joy of these relationships. I think about Willie and the show and how much we laughed. And I guess despite everything, that’s the headline: There’s so much good in the world, and we were all so lucky to be together, doing something we loved.”

For more from SJP, head to Vogue.com.