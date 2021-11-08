Top Stories
These Stars Almost Played Marvel Superheroes Instead of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth &amp; More!

These Stars Almost Played Marvel Superheroes Instead of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth & More!

Oh No! A CW Show Is Not Moving Forward Anymore...

Oh No! A CW Show Is Not Moving Forward Anymore...

Mon, 08 November 2021 at 1:22 pm

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion & Bad Bunny to Perform at the 2021 American Music Awards!

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion & Bad Bunny to Perform at the 2021 American Music Awards!

So many amazing artists are set to perform at the 2021 American Music Awards.

It was announced on Monday (November 8) that BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and Megan Thee Stallion would be hitting the stage for this year’s show.

Click inside to read more…

The 2021 AMAs are set to be hosted by Cardi B and will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21.

Six-time AMA winners BTS will be hitting the stage with Megan for the first-ever performance of their collaboration, “Butter.”

Bad Bunny will be performing his hit “Lo Siento BB:/” and first time nominee Olivia Rodrigo will also be making her debut at the show, though it hasn’t been announced which song she’ll perform yet.

Voting for the awards is now open via TikTok. Fans can vote once per category per day by searching “AMAs” on TikTok. Tickets are also now on sale now at axs.com.

The show will air on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Check out the full list of nominees here!
Just Jared on Facebook
bts olivia rodrigo megan to perform 2021 amas 01
bts olivia rodrigo megan to perform 2021 amas 02
bts olivia rodrigo megan to perform 2021 amas 03
bts olivia rodrigo megan to perform 2021 amas 04
bts olivia rodrigo megan to perform 2021 amas 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2021 AMAs, 2021 American Music Awards, AMAs, American Music Awards, Bad Bunny, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images