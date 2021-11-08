BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion & Bad Bunny to Perform at the 2021 American Music Awards!

So many amazing artists are set to perform at the 2021 American Music Awards.

It was announced on Monday (November 8) that BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and Megan Thee Stallion would be hitting the stage for this year’s show.

Click inside to read more…

The 2021 AMAs are set to be hosted by Cardi B and will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21.

Six-time AMA winners BTS will be hitting the stage with Megan for the first-ever performance of their collaboration, “Butter.”

Bad Bunny will be performing his hit “Lo Siento BB:/” and first time nominee Olivia Rodrigo will also be making her debut at the show, though it hasn’t been announced which song she’ll perform yet.

Voting for the awards is now open via TikTok. Fans can vote once per category per day by searching “AMAs” on TikTok. Tickets are also now on sale now at axs.com.

The show will air on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.



Check out the full list of nominees here!