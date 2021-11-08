Teresa Giudice & Fiance Louie Ruelas Hold Hands During Night Out in New Jersey

Top Stories
Mon, 08 November 2021 at 2:27 am

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas are enjoying a night out!

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her fiance held hands as they left the 2021 New Jersey Women’s Expo on Sunday night (November 7) at the Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey.

Teresa looked cool in a black leather jacket, cream-colored blouse, and black leggings as she gave a keynote speech at the event.

Several days before, Teresa and Louie stepped out to support her brother Joe Gorga as he made his stand-up debut at a comedy club in New York City.

Louie proposed to Teresa during a romantic vacation in Greece last month after a little more than a year of dating.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice

