Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Couple Up for a Private Event in LA

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are enjoying a day out together!

The 39-year-old Marie Antoinette actress and 33-year-old Fargo actor were spotted making their way to a private event in Los Angeles on Monday (November 8).

Click inside to see the pics…

Kirsten stepped out in a grey checkered skirt, a light blue button down and a navy blazer. She paired the look with a leather bag and brought some coffee with her.

Jesse opted for a navy coat layered over a blue button down, cuffed jeans and a pair of brown suede boots.

The couple welcomed their second son, James Robert, in the fall of this year.

In a new interview, Kirsten revealed that her fear of dying from COVID-19 contributed to her decision to have a second child.