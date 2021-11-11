Hailey Bieber Reflects on Helping Justin Through His Sobriety Journey, Calls It 'Difficult' For This Reason

Hailey Bieber is opening up about helping her husband Justin through his sobriety journey and how it impacted her.

Particularly, Hailey spoke about watching her dad struggle with addiction, and how she found it “extremely difficult” to go back to that place to help her husband.

On the Victoria’s Secret Voices podcast, Hailey explained, “There’s a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad [actor Stephen Baldwin], but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things.”

“My dad was always really open about [his addiction] and I always appreciated that,” Hailey said. “I was always really, really close to my dad. … He was just always, like, extremely open about why being sober was what worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and where that comes out.”

“Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult,” the model added.

“Being like, ‘Hey, where are you at with this?’ I’ve had times where I would get nervous, [asking Justin], ‘Are you OK to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was a dark time for you,’ ” she continued. “But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that’s all I can really ask for.”

