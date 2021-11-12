Ed Sheeran Suits Up for GQ's Men of the Year Awards 2021

Ed Sheeran arrives at the 2021 GQ Men of Year Awards at Westing Palace Hotel in Madrid, Spain on Thursday (November 11).

The 30-year-old “Overpass Graffiti” singer looked dapper in a black suit, which he paired with lace up dress shoes and a white pocket square.

He accepted the award for Icon for Music at the event, which recognizes the most influential men in a variety of fields.

Earlier this week, Ed opened up about not feeling accepted by the pop scene, explaining that he feels often people in his field “don’t want [him] to succeed.”

He also recently discussed what it’s been like releasing a new album at the same time as Adele, as well as whether he’d ever want to collaborate with her on a song.