Chris Daughtry Mourns Sudden Death of 25-Year-Old Daughter Hannah

Chris Daughtry is breaking his silence on the sudden and unexpected death of his 25-year-old daughter, Hannah.

Early on Saturday (November 13), a rep for the 41-year-old musician announced that Hannah was found dead in her Nashville home Friday by the Nashville Police Department.

Several hours later, Chris released a statement mourning the death of his daughter.

“I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” Chris wrote on Instagram.

“I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately,” he continued. “We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

Chris concluded his message by thanking fans for all their love and support during this difficult time.

“Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss,” Chris wrote. “Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply💔💔💔”

Chris‘ wife Deanna also released a statement mourning Hannah‘s death, which you can read here.

Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna‘s children from a previous relationship. Chris and Deanna, met in 2000 and also share twins Adalynn and Noah, 10.

We continue to send our thoughts and condolences to the Daughtry family during this difficult time.