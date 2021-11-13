Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Her Three Divorces

Kim Kardashian is cracking some jokes at her own expense!

On Friday night (November 12), the 41-year-old reality star and SKIMS founder delivered a speech at pals Simon Huck and Phil Riportella‘s rehearsal dinner ahead of their Saturday wedding.

Kim had the guests roaring with laughter as she poked fun at her three divorces.

Fashion editor Derek Blasberg took to his Instagram Story to share a video of Kim “in her element” as she spoke to the husbands-to-be.

“I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice…I’m gonna give to you guys tonight,” Kim joked as Simon and Phil laughed behind her.

Kim has been married three times – first to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, then to Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011, and most recently to Kanye West, whom she married in 2014 and filed for divorce in February of this year.

